Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later – threatening the survival of the pack
By Neil R Jordan, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Briana Abrahms, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Washington
Daniella Rabaiotti, Postdoctoral Researcher, Zoological Society of London
Kasim Rafiq, Postdoctoral Researcher in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, University of Washington
Rosie Woodroffe, Professor, Zoological Society of London
African wild dogs are adapting to rising temperatures using a cue that no longer accurately predicts the best conditions for reproduction.
- Monday, November 7, 2022
- Monday, November 7, 2022