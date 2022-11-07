Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is causing endangered African wild dogs to give birth later – threatening the survival of the pack

By Neil R Jordan, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Briana Abrahms, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Washington
Daniella Rabaiotti, Postdoctoral Researcher, Zoological Society of London
Kasim Rafiq, Postdoctoral Researcher in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, University of Washington
Rosie Woodroffe, Professor, Zoological Society of London
Share this article
African wild dogs are adapting to rising temperatures using a cue that no longer accurately predicts the best conditions for reproduction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Twitter's 'blue tick' a status symbol or ID badge? And what will happen if anyone can buy one?
~ No Justice in Afghanistan for Slain Journalist 2 Years On
~ Syria: Parties to Conflict Aggravate Cholera Epidemic
~ More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?
~ North Korea's flurry of missile tests raises alarm – but are we seeing anything new?
~ Fighting inflation doesn’t directly cause unemployment – but that's still the most likely outcome
~ With two days until US midterm elections, Republicans will probably win control of both chambers of Congress
~ Model minorities and murder: Tracey Lien investigates the Vietnamese Cabramatta of the 1990s
~ Liverpool's unsung COVID heroes: how the city's arts scene became a life support network
~ Glute force: why big, strong bum muscles matter for your overall health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter