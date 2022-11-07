Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No Justice in Afghanistan for Slain Journalist 2 Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yama Siawash, 36, was known among Afghans for engaging in heated debates with government officials on live television. © 2020 Yama Siawash Two years ago today, former Tolo News TV presenter Yama Siawash was killed in a car bombing on November 7, 2020, moments after he climbed into a government-owned vehicle in Kabul. Despite the high-profile nature of the attack, the former Afghan government failed to carry out a thorough investigation or prosecute anyone for the crime. Siawash was known among Afghans for engaging in heated debates with government officials on live…


© Human Rights Watch -
