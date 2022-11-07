Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Parties to Conflict Aggravate Cholera Epidemic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mother holds her child diagnosed with cholera in a hospital in Deir el-Zour, Syria, on September 29, 2022. © 2022 Baderkhan Ahmad/AP Photo (Beirut) – Turkish authorities are exacerbating an acute water crisis that is believed to have given rise to the deadly cholera outbreak spreading across Syria and into nearby countries, Human Rights Watch said today. All parties to the conflict need to ensure the right to clean water and health for everyone in Syria. The Turkish authorities have failed to ensure an adequate water flow downstream into the Syrian-held portion of…


© Human Rights Watch -
