Human Rights Observatory

More and more women in Australia are having their labour induced. Does it matter?

By Angela Brown, Midwifery Program Director, University of South Australia
Induction of labour for women having their first baby has risen in Australia from 26% in 2010 to 46% in 2020, according to the latest data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). This compares to a rise from 21% to 34% over roughly the same period in the UK (for all births, not just…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
