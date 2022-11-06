Tolerance.ca
With two days until US midterm elections, Republicans will probably win control of both chambers of Congress

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The United States midterm elections will be held Tuesday. Owing to time differences, polls will not start closing until late Wednesday morning AEDT.

All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote.

The FiveThirtyEight forecasts now give Republicans an 83% chance to win the House and a 54% chance to win the Senate.…The Conversation


