Human Rights Observatory

Liverpool's unsung COVID heroes: how the city's arts scene became a life support network

By Josie Billington, Professor in English Literature, University of Liverpool
Ekaterina Balabanova, Professor of Politics and Media, University of Liverpool
Joanne Worsley, Research Associate, University of Liverpool
Culture was always a large part of my life. But when we all had to rush home in March 2020, I felt like I lost it on the way – as if I’d left it on the bus in a bag. It’s making me question my future: what will be left when all this ends? How many venues, how many bands, how many theatres, how many art galleries?

You are never far away from culture in Liverpool. The forthcoming host of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Ukraine’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
