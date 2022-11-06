Australian schools are starting to provide food, but we need to think carefully before we 'ditch the lunchbox'
By Brittany Johnson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Flinders University
Alexandra Manson, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Flinders University
Danielle Gallegos, Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, Queensland University of Technology
Rebecca Golley, Associate Professor (Research) Nutrition and Dietetics, Flinders University
Research suggests a meal prepared onsite is likely to be the most achievable way of rolling out school lunches in Australia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 6, 2022