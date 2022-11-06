Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian schools are starting to provide food, but we need to think carefully before we 'ditch the lunchbox'

By Brittany Johnson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Flinders University
Alexandra Manson, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Flinders University
Danielle Gallegos, Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, Queensland University of Technology
Rebecca Golley, Associate Professor (Research) Nutrition and Dietetics, Flinders University
Research suggests a meal prepared onsite is likely to be the most achievable way of rolling out school lunches in Australia.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
