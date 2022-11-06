A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
By Christopher Wright, Professor of Organisational Studies, University of Sydney
Daniel Nyberg, Professor of Management, Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle
Vanessa Bowden, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Why does civil society accept a system that condemns today’s children life on a hostile planet? And what can we do about it?
- Sunday, November 6, 2022