Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A stable national coalition government in South Africa? Possible, but only if elites put country's interests first

By Heidi Brooks, Senior Researcher and Associate, Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection
Share this article
South Africa’s municipal government elections in 2021 produced a number of largely unstable local government coalitions. There’s now a strong possibility that the next government that’s formed at national level may be a coalition too. This would be the first since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Elections due in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate change influences the spread of disease – four essential reads
~ Climate change will force up to 113m people to relocate within Africa by 2050 - new report
~ A Canadian senator aims to end the widespread financial backing of fossil fuels
~ Online fan communities in China carry out their own form of self-censorship
~ Community-based economic development is the key to a strong pandemic recovery
~ COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
~ Listen to our podcast: New episodes of _Don’t Call Me Resilient_ starting this week 🎧
~ Thora Dumbell, a cornerstone of dance education in Trinidad & Tobago, passes on
~ Egypt: Arrests over calls for protests during COP27 expose reality of human rights crisis
~ Attacks on Dan Andrews are part of News Corporation's long abuse of power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter