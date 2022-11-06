COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
By Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Nicolas Gaulin, Msc Student in Environmental Sciences, Wageningen University
Päivi Lujala, Professor, Geography, University of Oulu
A managed fossil fuel phasing-out offers a chance for producers – including governments, corporations and unions – to negotiate the terms of a ‘just transition’ to renewable energy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 6, 2022