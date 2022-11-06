Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacks on Dan Andrews are part of News Corporation's long abuse of power

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
News Corporation’s media outlets have always been about gathering and exercising power. The Victorian premier’s ability to survive News Corp’s hostile coverage shows its power could be waning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate change influences the spread of disease – four essential reads
~ Climate change will force up to 113m people to relocate within Africa by 2050 - new report
~ A stable national coalition government in South Africa? Possible, but only if elites put country's interests first
~ A Canadian senator aims to end the widespread financial backing of fossil fuels
~ Online fan communities in China carry out their own form of self-censorship
~ Community-based economic development is the key to a strong pandemic recovery
~ COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
~ Listen to our podcast: New episodes of _Don’t Call Me Resilient_ starting this week 🎧
~ Thora Dumbell, a cornerstone of dance education in Trinidad & Tobago, passes on
~ Egypt: Arrests over calls for protests during COP27 expose reality of human rights crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter