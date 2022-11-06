Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government makes concessions on multi-employer bargaining bill

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said on Sunday there would be a change in the proposed way voting would work for these agreements.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate change influences the spread of disease – four essential reads
~ Climate change will force up to 113m people to relocate within Africa by 2050 - new report
~ A stable national coalition government in South Africa? Possible, but only if elites put country's interests first
~ A Canadian senator aims to end the widespread financial backing of fossil fuels
~ Online fan communities in China carry out their own form of self-censorship
~ Community-based economic development is the key to a strong pandemic recovery
~ COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
~ Listen to our podcast: New episodes of _Don’t Call Me Resilient_ starting this week 🎧
~ Thora Dumbell, a cornerstone of dance education in Trinidad & Tobago, passes on
~ Egypt: Arrests over calls for protests during COP27 expose reality of human rights crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter