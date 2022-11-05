Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A visual journey through Uzbek society: Ten iconic moments by photographer Umida Akhmedova

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Umida Akhmedova is one of the few conceptual woman photographers in Central Asia. She chose ten of her photos to retrace her personal journey across Uzbek society.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Victorian Newspoll has Labor's lead down, but would still win with three weeks until election
~ Curtailing Environmental Harms in Armed Conflict
~ Facial recognition: why we shouldn't ban the police from using it altogether
~ Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media
~ Persons affected by leprosy excluded from conversations around disability: rights expert
~ Safety and security of Yemeni civilians at risk unless truce is extended, says human rights chief
~ Sweden: Step up efforts to fight systemic racism, urge UN experts
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter