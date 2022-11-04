Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curtailing Environmental Harms in Armed Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A slime-pit from a local phenol manufacturing plant on the outskirts of New York, formerly Novgorodske, on the front line in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, July 2021. © 2021 Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images via AP Images November 6 is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. The environment is often a silent casualty of war, so the day is an important opportunity to reflect on the ways armed conflicts often damage the environment and the need to safeguard the long-term health, security, and livelihood of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
