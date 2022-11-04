Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Persons affected by leprosy excluded from conversations around disability: rights expert

Share this article
People affected by leprosy should be fully recognized as persons with disabilities, both at the national and global levels, a UN independent human rights expert said on Friday. ]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facial recognition: why we shouldn't ban the police from using it altogether
~ Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media
~ Safety and security of Yemeni civilians at risk unless truce is extended, says human rights chief
~ Sweden: Step up efforts to fight systemic racism, urge UN experts
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
~ We measured vaccine confidence pre-pandemic and in 2022 – it's declined considerably
~ COP27: five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
~ What's at stake this Election Day – 7 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter