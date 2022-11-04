Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safety and security of Yemeni civilians at risk unless truce is extended, says human rights chief

Share this article
Warring factions in Yemen are being urged to extend a UN-mediated truce following reports of deaths and injuries of civilians from sniper attacks and shelling. The truce, which started at the beginning of April, ended more than a month ago, and human rights chief, Volker Türk, says that there is grave and growing concern for the safety and security of civilians.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Facial recognition: why we shouldn't ban the police from using it altogether
~ Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media
~ Persons affected by leprosy excluded from conversations around disability: rights expert
~ Sweden: Step up efforts to fight systemic racism, urge UN experts
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
~ We measured vaccine confidence pre-pandemic and in 2022 – it's declined considerably
~ COP27: five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
~ What's at stake this Election Day – 7 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter