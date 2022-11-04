Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever

By Mathieu Blondeel, Research Fellow, Strategy & International Business Group, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
The burning of fossil fuels caused 86% of all CO₂ emissions during the past ten years. Despite being the primary culprits of global heating, coal, oil and gas were barely mentioned in the official texts of previous UN climate change summits.

That all changed at COP26 in November 2021, where the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
