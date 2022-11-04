Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can black people feel safe and have confidence in policing?

By Clare Torrible, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Bristol
Share this article
The inquest into the death of Chris Kaba opened on October 4 2022. Kaba, an unarmed black man, was shot and killed in Streatham Hill, south London on September 5 2022 by a Metropolitan police officer.

Whatever the outcome of this inquest, the feelings it has evoked in black communities are all too familiar. Kaba’s death comes in the wake of recent, high-profile cases that have severely shaken the trust many black people have in the police throughout the UK. These…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
~ We measured vaccine confidence pre-pandemic and in 2022 – it's declined considerably
~ COP27: five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
~ What's at stake this Election Day – 7 essential reads
~ Iran: hijab protests reflect society-wide anger at regime which trashes rule of law and human rights
~ Deepfakes are being used for good – here's how
~ Has the modern world discovered the ancient truths of Buddhism or simply invented a new version?
~ UN refugee chief urges stronger action to end ‘legal limbo’ of statelessness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter