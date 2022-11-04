Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN refugee chief urges stronger action to end ‘legal limbo’ of statelessness

Share this article
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on Friday called for stronger political commitment and action to improve the lives of the roughly 4.3 million stateless people worldwide who are “languishing without citizenship and living in the shadows.”  ]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
~ COP27: a year on from the Glasgow climate pact, the world is burning more fossil fuels than ever
~ We measured vaccine confidence pre-pandemic and in 2022 – it's declined considerably
~ COP27: five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
~ What's at stake this Election Day – 7 essential reads
~ Iran: hijab protests reflect society-wide anger at regime which trashes rule of law and human rights
~ Deepfakes are being used for good – here's how
~ Has the modern world discovered the ancient truths of Buddhism or simply invented a new version?
~ How can black people feel safe and have confidence in policing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter