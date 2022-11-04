Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Catholic conflicts on marriage continue, even decades after Vatican II

By Joanne M. Pierce, Professor Emerita of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Share this article
The past 60 years have been a period of change and reflection for many in the Catholic Church, initiated by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s and continued by the current synod on synodality.

In the autumn of 2021, Pope Francis announced a new synod, an official meeting of Roman Catholic bishops to determine future directions for the church globally. The first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mormon church's celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity
~ Imran Khan shot: How attack will affect protest campaign led by Pakistan's ousted leader
~ Inoculate yourself against election misinformation campaigns – 3 essential reads
~ Generous aid to Ukraine is diverting resources away from other refugee crises around the world
~ Automatic voter reregistration can substantially boost turnout
~ Yes, it's the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are some of the caveats consumers should consider
~ How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy
~ Is the European Union applying a practical visa policy on Russia? Interview with activist Almut Rochowanski
~ Shooting of Imran Khan takes Pakistan into dangerous political waters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter