Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Imran Khan shot: How attack will affect protest campaign led by Pakistan's ousted leader

By Ayesha Jalal, Professor of History, Tufts University
Share this article
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan survived what supporters described as an assassination attempt on Nov. 3, 2022, as he led protests against the government.

Khan, a former national sports hero turned political leader, was shot in the leg, as he led a march to the country’s capital Islamabad.

The Conversation asked Ayesha…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mormon church's celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity
~ Catholic conflicts on marriage continue, even decades after Vatican II
~ Inoculate yourself against election misinformation campaigns – 3 essential reads
~ Generous aid to Ukraine is diverting resources away from other refugee crises around the world
~ Automatic voter reregistration can substantially boost turnout
~ Yes, it's the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
~ Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are some of the caveats consumers should consider
~ How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy
~ Is the European Union applying a practical visa policy on Russia? Interview with activist Almut Rochowanski
~ Shooting of Imran Khan takes Pakistan into dangerous political waters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS