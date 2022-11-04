Yes, it's the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
By Stella Rouse, Professor of Government and Politics and Director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, University of Maryland
Shibley Telhami, Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development, University of Maryland
Inflation, abortion and state of US democracy rank among the top issues facing voters before the midterm elections, regardless of race, ethnicity or party affiliation.
- Friday, November 4, 2022