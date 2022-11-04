Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zero deforestation in the Amazon is now possible – here's what needs to happen

By Rachael Garrett, Moran Professor of Conservation and Development, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Jair Bolsonaro has been defeated in the Brazilian election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (“Lula”) to the rejoicing of scientists, environmentalists, and human rights activists in Brazil and beyond. What happens in South America’s largest country is globally significant since, among other reasons, the country contains most of the world’s largest tropical forest.

Under Lula, Brazil was able to reduceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shooting of Imran Khan takes Pakistan into dangerous political waters
~ What is beatification? How the Catholic church determines the path to sainthood
~ Vanuatu: why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
~ Rishi Sunak and Star Wars: what the UK prime minister can learn about governing from his favourite films
~ Chittagong: Industries versus individuals in limited water supply
~ The tweets may flow: A look into India’s take-down requests
~ Malaria in Africa: why most countries haven’t beaten it yet
~ Why Elon Musk’s first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere
~ Ethiopia: Truce Needs Robust Rights Monitoring
~ Brazil: Lula Should Urgently Address Amazon Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter