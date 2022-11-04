Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak and Star Wars: what the UK prime minister can learn about governing from his favourite films

By David Kenny, Associate Professor of Law and Fellow, Trinity College Dublin
Conor Casey, Lecturer in Law, School of Law & Social Justice, University of Liverpool
Rishi Sunak is probably the biggest Star Wars fan to hold the post of UK prime minister. It has been reported that he looks to the films for inspiration, both personally and politically. One MP said, presumably with some hyperbole, that much of Sunak’s political philosophy comes from the trade wars in Star Wars.

Personal inspiration is easy to find in Star Wars. It is a classic hero’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
