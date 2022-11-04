Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Truce Needs Robust Rights Monitoring

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Redwan Hussein (2nd L), Representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda (2nd R), Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), sign a “cessation of hostilities” agreement between the two parties after African Union-led negotiations, Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2022. © 2022 PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The “cessation of hostilities” agreement between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan authorities announced on November 2, 2022 provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring…


© Human Rights Watch -
