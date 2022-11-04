Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Lula Should Urgently Address Amazon Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Deforested area in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, located in the Brazilian states of Roraima and Amazonas, in June 2021. © 2021 Gabriel Chaim (São Paulo) – Brazil’s President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should commit to concrete measures to back up his promises on the environment as government representatives gather for the COP27 climate summit meeting in Egypt, Human Rights Watch said today. In his first public statement after winning the election on October 30, 2022, Lula, as he is known in Brazil, pledged to reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to…


© Human Rights Watch -
