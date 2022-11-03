Tolerance.ca
Why Prince Andrew and Prince Harry can fill in for the King, and how the law might change

By Craig Prescott, Lecturer in Law, Bangor University
A fundamental principle at the heart of the UK constitution is that the crown never dies. On the death of one monarch, the heir to the throne immediately accedes. This smooth transition ensures that the government (which is carried on in the name of the crown) continues largely unaffected.

While the monarch is required to remain out of party politics, there are a number of decisions made by the government and parliament that require the monarch’s formal approval. The appointment of a new prime minister, granting royal assent to new legislation and ratifying international treaties are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
