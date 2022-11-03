Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewable energy could get Togo to its goals: experts identify what's in the way

By James Njuguna, Professor & Research Strategic Lead, School of Engineering; and Programme Lead, Integrated Energy at National Subsea Centre, Robert Gordon University
Nanimpo Leontine Kansongue, Electrical Engineer , Robert Gordon University
Stephen Vertigans, Professor of Sociology , Robert Gordon University
Share this article
Experts say greater use of renewable energy via solar photovoltaic and hydro power is the best route to universal access to electricity in Togo.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change: the effects of extreme heat on health in Africa -- 4 essential reads
~ COP27 must work out how to cut carbon and still develop African economies
~ COP27 explained by experts: what is it and why should I care?
~ Ukraine war: what new missiles is Iran providing to Russia and what difference will they make?
~ Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined
~ Neanderthals: how a carnivore diet may have led to their demise
~ Israeli elections: Benjamin Netanhayu set to return – with some extreme new partners
~ Ethiopia: Peace agreement must deliver justice to victims and survivors of conflict
~ Australia: Flood Response Failed to Protect Most at Risk
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese won't be at COP27 but energy will be on his mind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter