Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: the effects of extreme heat on health in Africa -- 4 essential reads

By Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Ina Skosana, Health + Medicine Editor (Africa edition)
Scientists are sounding the alarm about the extreme increases in the Earth’s temperature. A new report by UNICEF warns that 2022 could be the “coldest year of the rest of our lives”. Heatwaves are becoming stronger and lasting longer. These increases are threatening the limits of human survival.

The African continent is particularly at risk – it’s heating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
