Human Rights Observatory

Israeli elections: Benjamin Netanhayu set to return – with some extreme new partners

By John Strawson, Honorary Professor of Law and Co-director of the Centre on Human Rights in Conflict, University of East London
It looks very much as if Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benyamin (Bibi) Netanyahu, will soon be back in office. The results of the 2022 elections (the fifth in four years) give his bloc a clear lead in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

In each of the four elections, Netanyahu has made himself the main issue. It’s an issue that has cut across traditional left-right divisions – which in June last year produced a coalition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
