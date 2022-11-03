Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Peace agreement must deliver justice to victims and survivors of conflict

By Amnesty International
Responding to the signing of a peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) following two years of brutal conflict, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “The signing of a peace agreement on Wednesday is a step in the right direction, yet further strides must […] The post Ethiopia: Peace agreement must deliver justice to victims and survivors of conflict    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
