Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Flood Response Failed to Protect Most at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photos from Lismore, Australia, May 2022. (L) During the Lismore flooding, David, a 61-year-old man with a physical disability who uses a wheelchair, was trapped in his house as water entered through the windows. (M) Amanda, a 50-year-old South Lismore resident with a hearing disability, was home alone when the flood waters rapidly rose inside her home. When she tried to call emergency services to be rescued, she couldn’t get through and it was hard for her to hear their pre-recorded messages. (R) Jack Bobbin, 82, was told to evacuate but had no vehicle and was offered…


© Human Rights Watch -
