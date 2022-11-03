Tolerance.ca
A brief history of the mortgage, from its roots in ancient Rome to the English 'dead pledge' and its rebirth in America

By Michael J. Highfield, Professor of Finance and Warren Chair of Real Estate Finance, Mississippi State University
The average interest rate for a new U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topped 7% in late October 2022 for the first time in more than two decades. It’s a sharp increase from one year earlier, when lenders were charging homebuyers only 3.09% for the same kind of loan.

Several factors, including inflation…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
