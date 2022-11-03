Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP27 delegates fighting for climate justice must also speak out on Egypt’s vicious assault on human rights

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard will attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh between 6-18 November 2022 and is available for interviews about the need to centre climate decisions in human rights and Egypt’s ongoing human rights crisis. In addition to urging meaningful, coordinated, global action addressing the climate crisis, Amnesty […] The post COP27 delegates fighting for climate justice must also speak out on Egypt’s vicious assault on human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
