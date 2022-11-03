Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The Netherlands Joins in Repatriations from Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy lugs water in Roj camp in northeast Syria, May 2022.  © 2022 San Saravan for HRW This week, the Netherlands took the significant step of repatriating 12 Dutch women and their 28 children from northeast Syria. The Dutch nationals had been unlawfully detained for years in life-threatening and often inhuman conditions in camps for Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members. The Netherlands is the latest of several governments, including Germany and Canada, to recently bring home or resume repatriations of women and children from the squalid detention camps…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
