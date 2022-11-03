Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is shadowbanning? How do I know if it has happened to me, and what can I do about it?

By Marten Risius, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
Kevin Marc Blasiak, PhD Candidate in Information Systems, The University of Queensland
Tech platforms use recommender algorithms to control society’s key resource: attention. With these algorithms they can quietly demote or hide certain content instead of just blocking or deleting it. This opaque practice is called “shadowbanning”.

While platforms will often deny they engage in shadowbanning, there’s plenty of evidence it’s well and truly present. And it’s a problematic form of content moderationThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
