Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Investigation reveals aviation fuel supply chain linked to war crimes

By Amnesty International
Amnesty calls for states and companies to suspend exports of aviation fuel to Myanmar  Through the supply chain Puma Energy is linked to war crimes carried out by Myanmar’s military   Oil and gas companies ExxonMobil, Thai Oil, PetroChina and Rosneft identified  Investigation based on leaked company documents, industry sources, interviews with Myanmar air force defectors offer most complete picture of supply chain to date Testimonies tell of devastating consequences of air strikes  […]…


© Amnesty International -
