Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly cargo: The supply chain that fuels war crimes in Myanmar

By Amnesty International
Share this article
PEAS terminal at Thilawa port receives and stores Jet A-1 The post Deadly cargo: The supply chain that fuels war crimes in Myanmar  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is shadowbanning? How do I know if it has happened to me, and what can I do about it?
~ The Robodebt scheme failed tests of lawfulness, impartiality, integrity and trust
~ Jason Clare has a draft plan to fix the teacher shortage. What needs to stay and what should change?
~ Myanmar: Investigation reveals aviation fuel supply chain linked to war crimes
~ Iran: Thousands of Detained Protesters and Activists in Peril
~ Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia?
~ Oversized plumbing is adding millions to Australian building costs, thanks to a standard dating back to the 1940s
~ Fed faces twin threats of recession and financial crisis as its inflation fight raises risks of both
~ With the Three Waters reforms under fire, let’s not forget that safe and affordable water is a human right
~ How does Xi Jinping's re-election in China affect Latin America?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter