Oversized plumbing is adding millions to Australian building costs, thanks to a standard dating back to the 1940s
By James Gong, Senior Lecturer in Water Engineering, Deakin University
Brendan Josey, PhD Candidate, School of Engineering, Deakin University
Australian plumbing standards require apartment buildings to have systems designed for three times their actual peak water use. This can lead to costly water damage on top of inflated building costs.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 2nd 2022