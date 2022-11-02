Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We might not get away with it in Egypt

By Bill Hare, Adjunct Professor, Murdoch University
Share this article
It’s small wonder a major fossil fuel producer like Australia has relied so heavily on carbon offsets. Plant new forests - or say you will avoid clearing old ones - and you can keep approving new gas and coal developments. This year, whistleblower Professor Andrew McIntosh claimed up to 80% of these offsets weren’t real. They didn’t actually offset emissions.

In Australia, renewables are the only real source of emission reduction. The rest of the economy is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals
~ From Centaurus to XBB: your handy guide to the latest COVID subvariants (and why some are more worrying than others)
~ More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
~ 3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
~ COP27: what to expect
~ Lockdowns had a huge impact in the mental health of the elderly
~ Mars: could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?
~ The fox in the chicken coop: how the far right is playing the European Parliament
~ Palestinian authorities must investigate torture allegations of hunger-striking prisoners and ensure their fair trial
~ Kenya: ICC Defendant Found Dead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter