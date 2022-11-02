Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars: could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?

By Boris Sauterey, Chercheur en écologie évolutionnaire, écologie marine, et astrobiologie, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL
Share this article
Four billion years ago, the solar system was still young. Almost fully formed, its planets were starting to experience asteroid strikes a little less frequently. Our own planet could have become habitable as long as 3.9 billion years ago, but its primitive biosphere was much different than it is today. Life had not yet invented photosynthesis, which some 500 million years…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals
~ From Centaurus to XBB: your handy guide to the latest COVID subvariants (and why some are more worrying than others)
~ More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
~ Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We might not get away with it in Egypt
~ 3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
~ COP27: what to expect
~ Lockdowns had a huge impact in the mental health of the elderly
~ The fox in the chicken coop: how the far right is playing the European Parliament
~ Palestinian authorities must investigate torture allegations of hunger-striking prisoners and ensure their fair trial
~ Kenya: ICC Defendant Found Dead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter