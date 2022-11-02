Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fox in the chicken coop: how the far right is playing the European Parliament

By Christin Tonne, Research associate at the Albert Hirschman Centre On Democracy, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Share this article
Several countries in the European Union are currently governed by far-right political parties. In Hungary, Fidesz under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been progressively dismantling the country’s constitutional protections of the rule of law and democratic institutions. Poland under its ruling Law and Justice party has shown equally worrying trends. Most recently, Giorgia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the wake of recent data breaches, here's why you need to check your credit score. It could even help track down criminals
~ From Centaurus to XBB: your handy guide to the latest COVID subvariants (and why some are more worrying than others)
~ More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
~ Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets. We might not get away with it in Egypt
~ 3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
~ COP27: what to expect
~ Lockdowns had a huge impact in the mental health of the elderly
~ Mars: could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?
~ Palestinian authorities must investigate torture allegations of hunger-striking prisoners and ensure their fair trial
~ Kenya: ICC Defendant Found Dead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter