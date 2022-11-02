Tolerance.ca
Suella Braverman's talk of a refugee 'invasion' is a dangerous political gambit gone wrong

By Philip Hubbard, Professor of Urban Studies, King's College London
When someone hears the UK home secretary speaking about “stopping the invasion on our southern coast”, they might be forgiven for thinking Britain is at war. Suella Braverman’s description of refugees landing at Kent as an “invasion” is an unprecedented comment from a government minister speaking in parliament.

Many in the Conservative party have traditionally distanced themselves from more outspoken right-wingers – Nigel…The Conversation


© The Conversation
