Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lab-grown brain cells can play Pong – so should they have legal rights?

By Joshua Jowitt, Lecturer in Law, Newcastle University
Share this article
The story could have been straight out of science fiction – scientists have grown human brain cells in a lab, and taught them to play the video game Pong, similar to squash or tennis. But this didn’t happen on the big screen. It happened in a lab in Melbourne, Australia, and it raises the fundamental question of the legal status of these so-called neural networks.

Are they the property of the team that created them, or do they deserve some kind of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia-Tigray war parties agree pause: expert insights into two years of devastating conflict
~ Suella Braverman's talk of a refugee 'invasion' is a dangerous political gambit gone wrong
~ Why the ideology of the 'New Right' is so dangerous
~ Raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health – here’s why
~ Burglars steal more gold when the price is high – new research
~ If more houses had water butts, it could help with drought, flooding and water pollution
~ James Bond's ethnicity might change – but his accent probably won't
~ Ukraine war: lessons from the Blitz suggest Russia's targeting of cities could backfire
~ What long-term opioid use does to your body and brain
~ The origins of human society are more complex than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter