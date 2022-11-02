If more houses had water butts, it could help with drought, flooding and water pollution
By Liz Sharp, Senior Lecturer in Urban Studies and Planning, University of Sheffield
Kiera Chapman, Research Associate, University of Sheffield
Ruth Quinn, Assistant Lecturer of Civil, Environmental and Water Engineering, Atlantic Technological University Sligo
Extreme weather is set to dominate our future – can collecting rainwater reduce the threat posed by both drought and flooding?
- Wednesday, November 2nd 2022