Human Rights Observatory

What long-term opioid use does to your body and brain

By Rob Poole, Professor of Social Psychiatry, Bangor University
In his new autobiography, Matthew Perry reveals that his colon burst as a result of his addiction to opioid painkillers. The 53-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing in Friends, was in a coma for two weeks following the incident and had to wear a colostomy bag for nine months.

Many people take prescription opioids, such as codeine and hydrocodone,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
