Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ripple effect: As global freshwater basins dry up, the threat to ecosystems and communities grows

By Xander Huggins, PhD Candidate in the Department of Civil Engineering (University of Victoria) and the Global Institute for Water Security (University of Saskatchewan), University of Victoria
Share this article
While we know how global changes in freshwater pose risks to humans and ecosystems, we know less about how people and ecosystems will respond to these global freshwater challenges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia-Tigray war parties agree pause: expert insights into two years of devastating conflict
~ Suella Braverman's talk of a refugee 'invasion' is a dangerous political gambit gone wrong
~ Lab-grown brain cells can play Pong – so should they have legal rights?
~ Why the ideology of the 'New Right' is so dangerous
~ Raw vegan diet may be a risk to your health – here’s why
~ Burglars steal more gold when the price is high – new research
~ If more houses had water butts, it could help with drought, flooding and water pollution
~ James Bond's ethnicity might change – but his accent probably won't
~ Ukraine war: lessons from the Blitz suggest Russia's targeting of cities could backfire
~ What long-term opioid use does to your body and brain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter