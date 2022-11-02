Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lula elected president for the third time with a split Brazil to govern

By Global Voices Brazil
Despite Bolsonaro’s attempts to win votes and challenge the voting system, Lula da Silva prevailed for his third term in a deeply split nation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
