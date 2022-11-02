Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lesotho’s election brought change. Six things needed to promote peace and democracy

By Khabele Matlosa, Visiting Professor, Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership, University of Johannesburg, University of Johannesburg
Lesotho’s 2022 general election, its tenth since its independence from Britain in 1966, was unique in more ways than one.

It was the first election since the political transition of 1993 to be about key issues facing the nation, rather than personalities. This is largely due to the exit…The Conversation


© The Conversation
