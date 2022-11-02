Tolerance.ca
South Africa's dance music craze, amapiano, could conquer the world – if its stars step up

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
There’s a lot of hype around amapiano. The South African dance music genre has dominated dancefloors since 2019, spreading from South Africa to West Africa and now to the world. But it’s time to peer through the hype and see if amapiano is able to transition from a cloistered club scene onto a truly global stage in terms of performance strength, conviction and credibility.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
